Lauora “Faye” Swank (1926-2019)

Lauora “Faye” Swank, 93, of Pioneer passed away Wednesday afternoon at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. She was born in Jefferson Township on May 10, 1926 to Arthur Vern and Maudie L. (Mercer) Harrington. Faye married Elmer Swank in Pioneer and he preceded her in death in 1992.

Faye was a homemaker most of her life. At one time she worked at Pioneer Transformer in the Winding Department and at Julian’s Truck Stop at Ace Corners (SR 15 and 107) in Montpelier.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Bill) Garber of North Carolina, Melvin (Linda) Swank of Tennessee, Kathryn Coler of Paulding and Richard (Cindy) Swank of Pioneer; eight grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and eleven great great grandchildren; and sister Grace (Max) Esterline of Pioneer.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents, husband Elmer, brothers Clarence, Ed and Luther Harrington, sister Dorothy Altman, granddaughters Beth Ann Garber and infant Kelly Sue Swank.

Visitation for Faye will be on Friday, December 13th from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be at the funeral home at 1pm with Pastor Stephen Smith to officiate. Interment will follow at Columbia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.