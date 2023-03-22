Lavern “Nick” Cogswell (1938-2023)

Lavern “Nick” Cogswell, 85, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on January 22, 1938 in Bridgewater Township to William Edward and Zelma A. (Allion) Cogswell.

Nick graduated from Montpelier High School. On May 29, 1960 he married Gladys O. Stahler in West Unity and she survives.

Nick retired from Sauders Woodworking in Archbold in 2004 after 5 years in the packaging department.

Prior to that he worked for Bridgewater Township at the maintenance building for 25 years.

He was also a lifelong Bridgewater Township farmer. Nick enjoyed taking care of his lawn and cutting and maintaining the woods.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gladys; children Rodney (Dee) Cogswell of Alvordton, Randy (Renee) Cogswell of Pioneer, Ronda (William) Vonalt of Montpelier and Roxane (Jason) Welsh of North Lewisburg, Ohio; grandchildren Erika Cogswell, Erik Cogswell, Ryan Cogswell, Kaylee Welsh, Tyler Welsh, Brittney Vonalt, Ashley Welsh and Braden Vonalt; brothers Morris (Emily) Cogswell of Bryan and Lyle Cogswell of Montpelier.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ed, Lawrence and Wayne Cogswell, sister Mable Maugherman and three half-brothers Clair, Alonzo and Lenard Cogswell.

Visitation for Nick will be on Sunday, March 26th from 12-3pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Monday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Ben Gladhill to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.