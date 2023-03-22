Edna Bernath (1942-2023)

Edna M. Bernath, age 80, of Bryan, passed away on March 21, 2023 at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier. Edna spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Edna was born on June 24, 1942, in Defiance, to the late Ralph and Waneta (Sierer) Kochel.

Edna married Dean Mix, who preceded her in death in October of 1983. She later married Robert Bernath, who preceded her in death in January of 2009. Edna loved to crochet and do needlework projects.

If you knew Edna, you knew she loved frogs. She was active in the Senior Center in Bryan and also was a member of the Bryan Moose Lodge.

Edna is survived by son, Raymond Mix of Bryan; son, Tim (Dawn) Mix of Bryan; and sister, Marylou (Sidney) McMillan of Junction, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dean Mix; second husband, Robert Bernath; parents; son, Rick Mix; and sister, Wanda Kochel.

Visitation for Edna will take place on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker from 11am to 1pm. A funeral service will take place following visitation at 1pm, with Pastor David Oliphant officiating. Burial will follow at the Hedges Cemetery in Paulding.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family.

