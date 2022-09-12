Lawrence Flory (1942-2022)

Lawrence Flory, age 79, of Wauseon, passed away on September 7, 2022 at his home in Wauseon. Lawrence worked at Auto-Zone for many years.

Lawrence was born on September 13, 1942 in Wauseon to the late Cornelius and Victoria (Dominique) Flory.

He later graduated from Wauseon High School. Lawrence enjoyed being a lifelong farmer.

Surviving Lawrence is his sons, Richard (Ann) Flory, Jim (Suzanne Griner) Flory, and Ed (Renee) Flory; step-daughter, Heather (Charles) Russell; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren with two on the way. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dianna; and parents.

There will be no services. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Flory family.