Robert Ely (1927-2022)

Robert G. Ely, 95, of Montpelier passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Evergreen Manor Health Care System in Montpelier.

He was born on June 11, 1927 in Montpelier to Rush Wayne and Flossie N. (Keck) Ely. On June 11, 1945 he married Julaine Knecht, and she survives.

Robert retired in 1988 from Action Precision Products in Pioneer after 15 years, prior to that he worked at Challenge Cook in Bryan for 17 years as a welder.

He enjoyed water skiing and camping throughout the United States. Robert loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Julaine; daughter Susan (Steve) Decker of Montpelier; grandchildren James Moon, Jr., Kenneth J. Moon, Kevin G. Moon and Stevie K. Lanzer; six great grandchildren; brothers Chet (Marcella) Ely of Avon Park, Florida, Tom (Jackie) Ely of Arcadia, Florida; and sister-in-law Sharon Ely of Montpelier.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Richard, Ralph and Jerry Ely, and sisters-in-law Ada Ely and Normagene Ely.

Visitation for Robert will be on Tuesday, September 13th from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Dailey to officiate. Interment will be at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier.

