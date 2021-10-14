Lawrence Wade (1951-2021)

Lawrence Allen “Little Al” Wade, 70, of Montpelier passed away Sunday morning at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on September 6, 1951 in Paulding County to Darrel and Velma (Montgomery) Wade. Allen attended Montpelier High School. On February 7, 1970 he married Karen S. Koch in Montpelier and she survives.

In 2011 Allen retired from the Norfolk & Southern Railroad, and prior to that he was at Norfolk & Western, working on the Maintenance Away Department for 39 years. He was a member of the Montpelier Moose and the Montpelier Eagles.

Allen is survived by his wife of 51 years Karen; son Larry (Kelly) Wade of Lake Villa, Illinois; grandchild Kamryn Wade; three brothers and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 20th from 5-9pm at the Williams County Veterans Memorial Building.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Montpelier Moose or the Montpelier Eagles to go towards a scholarship.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com