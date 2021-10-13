October BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Ohio Gas Company

SPOTLIGHT AWARD … Pictured are: Ann Spangler-BDF; Cindy Reed-President of Ohio Gas; Kevin Maynard, BDF.

In an effort to recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

October’s recipient is Ohio Gas Company. In order to bring the business and operation offices to one campus, Ohio Gas has built a new, 9,600 square feet headquarters at 715 East Wilson Street. Ohio Gas employee’s made significant suggestions for the office design.

“Ohio Gas could have made the decision to be more centrally located within their area of service, but made the decision to stay and make an investment of Bryan, and keep jobs here” says Kevin Maynard of the Bryan Development Foundation.

Thiel Construction of Blakeslee was the contractor for the building that now accommodates the 53 employees who make up the Bryan office, and who support the 24 staff members who do field service in Ohio Gas’s six counties of operation.

Other investments during this period include installing climate control equipment in the warehouse, remodeling of existing East Wilson office space, paving, and automatic gates for yard access.

Cindy Reed, president of Ohio Gas Company is very complementary of Thiel’s work as well as Owens Electric, Office Partners, Current Office, Three Cord, Elite Door & Safety, and Office H20, all local businesses.

Reed also applauded their neighbor. “Ohio Art, our neighbor to the north, were extremely generous by allowing the construction crew and employees to utilize their open parking lot while the work was being done.

This is an excellent example of Bryan’s friendly hometown charm.” Although the iconic 1950’s Ohio Gas neon sign has been removed from their former office on the Sqaure, it’s still in use at the new campus’s meter shop.

Craig Vogel Electric undertook the daunting challenge of carefully removing it, building a new back panel, and re-installing it. The Bryan Development Foundation’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

The BDF presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan. Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by the BDF with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. Plaques are provided by Image Pro Group.

The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com. Additional information on the Bryan Development Foundation is available on the BDF Facebook page and website www.bryandevelopment.org.