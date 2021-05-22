Leaders From JJ SafeHouse Speak To Archbold Rotary

Fulton County women and their children who are dealing with domestic violence and need shelter or other types of basic help can turn to JJ SafeHouse in Archbold to get assistance.

Leaders of the organization told Rotarians that they can provide motel, meal and gas vouchers to help with the women’s immediate needs.

Long-term, they partner with other agencies to make referrals for counseling and legal services as well as food pantries and thrift stores for on-going food and clothing needs since many times the women leave their partner in a hurry and don’t have time to gather everything that they will need.

Last year, Fulton County’s 9-1-1 call center logged 187 domestic violence calls. Since 2015 when JJ SafeHouse opened, it has served 50 women and 100 children. Marc Fruth arranged the program.

Speaking on behalf of the group (from left) were Shawn Najarian, vice-president of the JJSH Board; Jennifer Panczyszyn, founder and president of JJSH Board; and Lynn Lehman, executive director of the JJ SafeHouse.