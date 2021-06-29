Leonard Wilkerson

Leonard Jackson Wilkerson, age 77 of Knoxville, passed away June 27, 2021 at his home. He was a 1962 graduate of Farragut High School, a member of the U.S. Army, a Vietnam Veteran, and the American Legion Lodge #0212.

He loved old trucks and spending time with his friends at Weigels. Preceded in death by parents: Leonard and Pauline Akridge Wilkerson, and son Frankie Thomas.

Survivors include: wife Joyce A. Wilkerson, (Knoxville, TN), daughters: Laura (David) Fox, (Stryker, OH), Allyson (Kevin) Heck, (Dawsonville, GA), Kelly Crenshaw, (Strawberry Plains), Joy (Raul) Batista, (Corryton, TN), sister: Margie Klepper, (Lenoir City, TN), 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM, Chaplain Phil Groos officiating. Friends and family will meet at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM committal service at East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Thursday, July 1, 2021, full military honors will be presented.

