Daniel Winzeler (1934-2021)

Daniel Martin Winzeler, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 25, 2021. He was born on Jan. 28, 1934, in Wauseon, Ohio, to the late Robert and Pauline Martin Winzeler. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 49 years, Luann Witzerman Winzeler; and brother, Robert Winzeler.

He lived in both Ohio and North Carolina but his heart never left the Buckeye State.

Dan grew up in Montpelier, Ohio, and Montpelier High School is where he started making a name for himself. He excelled as a student, golfer and basketball player. His golf skills led to many club championships. Most important, it was in high school where Dan met his lifelong love, Luann.

Dan attended THE Ohio State University, “O-H … I-O!” and made friends for a lifetime as a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

In 1955 Dan and Luann were married and he then entered the U.S. Army. After his time of service, he returned to Montpelier and Luann to begin his business career at Winzeler Stamping Company.

In 2019, Winzeler Stamping celebrated its 100th anniversary, which was an event of great pride for Dan. In 1972 Dan moved his family to High Point to become the president of Winzeler South. He retired from the Winzeler companies in 1991.

Faith, family, friends, football and fun! That was Dan in a buckeye nutshell. He was a longtime member and recently appointed deacon at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church. His love for the church led him to take an active roll on the beautification committee. Also, Meals on Wheels was a weekly appointment for him.

Dan’s friends didn’t just like him, they loved him! Dan didn’t just like Ohio State football, he loved it! Trips to Rose Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls with family seemed to be annual events. All of these games were New Year’s Day games, a point he would make to his ACC friends.

A highlight was the National Championship victory in 2015 he shared with a daughter and grandson. Fun? How about his never-ending collection of owls! HOO would have ever believed it without seeing it? If you ever went out for food with Dan and he gave a name for the order, it was always Woody. Did we mention he loved Ohio State?

Trips to Clearlake, Hilton Head, Sea Island or Reynolds Plantation for the Fourth of July or Thanksgiving were so important to Pampaw (the name given to Dan by his grandchildren).

He said it was his chance to “show off” his family which gave him great pride. He was always the most dapper man wherever he went. We hope Brooks Brothers survives.

Once again, Dan is getting us all together, this time so we can celebrate his wonderful life. We LOVE you Pampaw!

Dan is survived by his daughter, Kelley Grainger, and her husband Jim, of Charlotte, North Carolina; daughter, Julie, and her husband Jeff, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; son, Dan, and his wife Cindy, of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Lee Grainger Kirk, and her husband Ted, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Winn Grainger of Charlotte, North Carolina, Matt Olingy, and his wife Autumn, of Fort Worth, Texas, Mike Olingy, and his wife Claire, of Silver Springs, Maryland, Sami Winzeler of Denver, Colorado, Danny Winzeler of Dallas, Texas, Syd Winzeler of Orlando, Florida; great-grandchildren, Grainger Kirk, Maddie Olingy and Mac Olingy.

The family would like to send special thanks and blessings to Samantha Blomer for her many years of loyal service, caregivers Diane Glover and Hannah Hawker, along with the staff at Pennybyrn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s name to Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 836 W. Lexington Ave., High Point, NC 27262.

A celebration of the life of Dan will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church. Family will receive visitors following the service. Please contact the family if you would like a link to attend the service virtually.

