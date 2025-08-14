LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Response To Husted Press Release

Dear Editor:

In response to Russell Griggs’ recent letter questioning Senator Jon Husted’s call for accountability and support for law enforcement, I feel compelled to offer a different perspective—one that reflects the values held by many in our community.

First, let’s be clear: violence and lawlessness, whether in Cincinnati, at the Capitol, or anywhere else, are unacceptable.

Conservatives have consistently supported law and order, and we do not excuse criminal behavior regardless of who commits it. The difference is, we also believe in equal justice under the law—a principle that seems to be increasingly ignored.

Senator Husted’s statement was not about selective outrage; it was about the need for consistent accountability. In recent years, we have watched as riots, looting, and attacks on police in cities across America were downplayed or excused by the media and some political leaders.

Businesses were burned, neighborhoods destroyed, and police officers assaulted—all in the name of “protest.” Where was the national outrage then? Where was the demand for accountability for those perpetrators?

When it comes to January 6, conservatives have repeatedly condemned the violence that took place. But we also believe in due process, not political retribution.

Many Americans are rightfully concerned that the justice system has been weaponized—some are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, while others walk free for similar or worse offenses, simply because of their political affiliations. That’s not justice; that’s a double standard.

As for presidential pardons, they exist precisely because our Founders understood that justice, at times, requires mercy. Every president—Republican and Democrat—has used this power, sometimes controversially.

But to suggest we end it entirely is to ignore the role it has played in correcting injustices and offering second chances.

Russell asks, “Is this the change in attitude the Senator refers to?” I would argue that the change we need is a return to respect for law enforcement, for the rule of law, and for the values that made this country great: personal responsibility, accountability, and equal justice for all—not just those with the “right” political views.

Let’s stop dividing Americans into camps of “good” and “bad” based on ideology. Let’s support our police, hold criminals accountable—no matter who they are—and demand fairness from our justice system, not political theater. That’s the change in attitude we should all be able to agree on.

Jim Gearhart

Napoleon, Ohio