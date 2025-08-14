Food Truck Mondays Return To Edgerton With Fan Favorites & The Amazing Race

PRESS RELEASE – Food Truck Mondays are back in Downtown Edgerton, beginning on Monday, August 25, with a night of great food, live music, and community fun — plus the Amazing Race: Edgerton Edition.

This year’s launch event features Pink Penguin Ice Cream and Smashdawgz Hot Dogs, along with yard games, giveaways, and performances by Kevin Maynard and John Reichle. The Amazing Race is still accepting teams of four at https://tinyurl.com/25edgertonrace.

Best One Tire has donated two bicycles for youth prizes, with winners announced at the end of the night.

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Time: 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Location: Downtown Park, Edgerton, Ohio

For more information, contact: Jeff Lyon – Secretary, MainStreet Edgerton; Info@mainstreetedgerton.me