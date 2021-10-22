Letters To The Editor

WILLIAMS COUNTY LIBRARY LEVY

Dear Williams County Resident;

Williams County residents are the reason we are one of the best library systems in NW Ohio, and we need your help. The library has placed a 1-mill RENEWAL levy on the November 2, 2021 ballot.

Past support of this levy has allowed the library to open more hours, offer more materials, including Digital and eBooks, expand our programming, expand our Wi-Fi, and renovate almost all of our seven locations in Williams County.

Because of your support of our levies the trustees of the library voted unanimously to stop charging overdue fines on all materials effective immediately.

This levy will cost the average homeowner $32 per year. This is $2.67 per month, or less than one video rental, or the purchase of one paperback book. This is a RENEWAL levy and will cost no additional funds.

The failure of this levy will result in fewer hours of service, cuts to programming and materials, and staff reductions, as well as the possible closure of some of our library locations.

We are asking for your YES vote for the Williams County Public Library.

Thank you,

Jeffrey A. Yahraus, Director

WCPL Board of Trustees:

Cheryl Casebere, President

Candice Tressler, Vice President

Carol Moore, Secretary

Linda Kidston

Suzanne McCullough

Bob Hauck

Joan Witzerman

WAUSEON EARNED INCOME TAX LEVY

Voters in the Wauseon Exempted Village School District will decide an earned-income tax levy on the Nov. 2 ballot. Issue 14, a 2% earned-income tax, would provide for current operating expenses and permanent improvements and generate at least $4 million for five years.

The levy would not impact seniors earning a pension unless they are working. The district’s request for additional funds is the first since 2011, when voters approved an emergency operating levy.

Since then, the district’s income from local taxes has ranked at or near the bottom when compared to other districts in the four-county area. I encourage you to educate yourself about Issue 14, and above all, vote on Nov. 2.

Rick Lewis

Chief Executive Officer

Ohio School Boards Association

8050 North High St., Suite 100

Columbus, OH 43235