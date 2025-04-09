Levi Wyse Explains Benefits Of Dynamic Chiropractic To Archbold Rotarians

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

EXPLAINING CHIROPRACTIC … Rotarian Levi Wyse presented a program on chiropractic medicine at the April 4 Archbold Rotary meeting. A graduate of Hillsdale College and Logan University in St. Louis where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic, Levi will soon be the owner of Back and Body Chiropractic in Archbold. He explained the difference between static and dynamic chiropractic, which he has been trained to practice. Static, he said, is traditional alignment of the spine to ease pain while dynamic takes a whole-body approach to address pain and mobility issues. As a result, he said that he uses a diversified style of treatment to understand and improve his patients’ concerns. An Archbold native, Levi and his family live in Stryker.