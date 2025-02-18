Lewis Moore (1950 – 2025)

(1968 Graduate Of Evergreen High School)

Lewis F. Moore, age 74, of Lyons, Ohio, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday evening, February 15, 2025, with his beloved wife Betty and family at his bedside.

Born on November 12, 1950, in Adrian, Michigan, to Emery and Carolyn (Twiss) Moore, Lewis lived a life marked by hard work, dedication, and a deep love for his family. He married his loving and devoted wife, Betty J. Harroun on September 1, 1973.

A 1968 graduate of Evergreen High School, Lewis embarked on a career that truly defined his work ethic. He dedicated 36 years as a machine operator for General Motors, retiring in 2005.

His commitment to his work was matched by his service to his country, having proudly served as a veteran in the United States Army.

Lewis was not just a man of hard work; he was a man who love the outdoors. He found joy in fishing and trap shooting, activities that brought him peace and happiness. He was a member of the Lyons Christian Church and the Masonic Lodge, where he forged many lasting relationships within the community.

Lewis’s legacy is carried forward by his beloved wife of 51 years, Betty, and their two children: son Kelly (Angie) Moore of Lyons, OH, and daughter Shannon (Keith) Niday of Swanton, OH. He was a proud grandfather to Allie and Levi Moore, Mariah and Eric Ross, Anthony (Maddie) Niday, Jordan, Justin, and Matt Niday, and a great-grandfather to Willow Niday. He is also survived by his brother, Lloyd (Sandy) Moore of Lyons, OH, and his sisters, Judy Kahle (Ray) Wilson of Magnolia, KY, and Marilyn Moore of Delta, OH; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue Moore, Sandra McKnight, Linda (Keith) Bisbee, Cindy Rodriguez, Cathy Sprague, Parker Jr. (Kelly) Harroun, and Bill Harroun, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He joins his parents, Emery and Carolyn Moore, and his brothers, Lynfred and Tom Moore, who predeceased him in death.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20th, from 4 to 6 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora. Visitation will continue Friday, February 21st from 10 am to 11 am at the Lyons Christian Church, where services will begin at 11:00 am with Pastor Heather Schimmel officiating. Services will conclude with Military Honors conducted by the Fulton County Honor Guard. Interment will be held at a later date at Wolfinger Cemetery.