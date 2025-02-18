Sherman Baker (1945 – 2025)

Sunday February 16, 2025 Sherman P. Baker Sr. 79, put down his tools and walked into Heavens gates.

He was born March 18th, 1945 to John and Burdena (DeLong) Baker. A lifelong master of many trades, carpenter, mechanic, hunter, fisherman, and Christian.

Sherm is survived by his three children. Sherman II and Angel (Link) Baker of Montpelier, Shontel Baker, of Montpelier, and Michael and Dena (Baker) Moor, of Montpelier. Eight grandchildren Joshua (Melissa) Baker, Gage Baker, Destiny Baker, Dylan Gibbons, Stacie (Dakota) Batt, Katelynn Moor, Christopher “Beefy” Moor, Michael Moor and Fifteen Great-grandchildren.

Sherm was 1 of 10 children surviving are Judy Yoder, Carol (Duane) Herman, Michelle (Willy) Pearson and Curtis “Butch” (Darcy) Baker. Preceding him in death were his brothers Ronald “Bean” Baker, Steve Baker, John “Skip” Baker Jr., two sisters Vicki (Baker) McReynolds, Nancy Baker, and grandson Ivan Moor.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday March 01, 2025 at the Montpelier Thaman Building at the Williams County Fairgrounds, from 1:00pm – 3:00pm. This is a time to welcome family and friends to come and remember and honor Sherm.

Those wishing to offer a donation in Sherman’s memory are encouraged to give to the Thompson Funeral Home to help defray the cost of funeral expenses. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.