Lewis Roy (1946-2023)

Lewis C. Roy, age 76, of Bryan passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at his home.

Lewis a US Army veteran serving from 1967-1969 during the Vietnam War. He also served 25 years in the US Army Reserve and Ohio Air National Guard.

He worked at Aro Corporation for over 30 years and retired as a custodian from the Bryan City Schools.

Lewis was a member of the Bryan VFW, AmVets and Eagles and the West Unity American Legion. He was an avid sports fan and followed the Detroit Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Louie was a great friend and father figure to so many in the community.

He was always willing to give a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors. He certainly set a great example for many to follow with his work ethic and honesty.

Lewis C, Roy was born on October 4, 1946, in Jackson, Michigan, the son of George and Louise (Goward) Roy. He married Judith A. Storts on June 21, 1969 in Montpelier and she survives.

Lewis is survived by his sons, Richard (Amy) Roy, of Lexington, Kentucky, Robert and Stephen Roy, both of Bryan; grandchildren, Brooke Roy of New York City, Bryce Roy, of Lexington and Mason Roy, of Bryan; step grandchildren, Nolan and Evan; sisters, Carol Jermeay, of West Unity, Sylvia Bost, of Bryan, Sharon Sands, of West Unity and Ruth (Meryl) Delegrange, of St. Joe, Indiana; half sister, Cathy (Mike) Nisley, of Mishawaka, Indiana, half brother, Steve Roy, of Austin, Texas and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, George Roy and a nephew, David Roy.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Military rites provided by the Bryan American Legion/VFW Honor Detail and the US Army Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

