Liberty Center High School Leadership Class Launches “The Giver” Mattress Sale To Benefit Charities

The seniors of Liberty Center High School’s Leadership Class are taking on an extraordinary mission this year with their “Small Business Takeover” project.

Partnering with local company Mattress Works, the students are selling a special mattress named “The Giver”, with 100% of the profits going to charitable organizations.

The project embodies the class’s mission: “Boldly lead, kindly serve, and selflessly give.” The funds raised through the sale of “The Giver” mattress will support a range of local and national charities, including:

•American Cancer Society

•Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

•Special Olympics Ohio

•Northwest Ohio CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)

•Henry County Job and Family Services

A Unique Opportunity to Give Back

The Leadership Class, comprised entirely of the graduating class of 2025, is using this initiative to make a lasting impact on the community while gaining hands-on experience in running a business.

The students have embraced the challenge of marketing, selling, and managing their venture, all while staying true to their mission of giving back to causes close to their hearts.

How You Can Help

The students are calling on the community to support their efforts by purchasing “The Giver” mattress and helping spread the word about their project. Here’s how you can contribute:

•Purchase a Mattress: Every purchase supports vital charitable organizations.

•Share the Message: Follow, like, and share their social media pages to help amplify their mission.

•Distribute Flyers: Share their promotional materials within your networks.

•Word of Mouth: Tell friends and family about this inspiring initiative.

A Project Rooted in Service

This inspiring endeavor reflects the core values of Liberty Center High School’s Leadership Class, emphasizing leadership, service, and compassion. The students aim to leave a legacy of giving and hope as they prepare to graduate and step into the next chapter of their lives.

For more information about “The Giver” mattress or to support the Leadership Class’s project, visit TheGiverMattress.com. Together, we can help these students make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.