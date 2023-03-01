Williams County Theater Presents “Freud’s Last Session”

PERFORMING THEIR ROLES … Denver Henderson and Kevin Smith starred in "Freud’s Last Session". (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

Set in the beginning of World War II, Freud’s Last Session centers around Sigmund Freud, played by Denver Henderson, in the latest stage of his life.

Suffering from incurable mouth cancer, Freud meets with the intellectual author C.S. Lewis, played by Kevin Smith, and holds what is now famously known as “his last session.”