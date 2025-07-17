LifeWise Academy Coming To North Central

PRESS RELEASE – LifeWise Academy in Pioneer, OH, will offer classes this fall to North Central students in grades 1-6. Students will travel from North Central Elementary to the Community Church of Pioneer, where they will receive Bible-based character education.

“Thanks to our supportive community, we can offer LifeWise classes to North Central students in grades 1 through 6,” said John Widmer, LifeWise Academy North Central Director.

“We look forward to seeing how this program will impact our students and unite the North Central School District.”

“Our community has already come together to make this possible, and we’re confident this collaboration will continue as the program grows.”

LifeWise lessons will be part of the school’s special elective times. Students can enroll online at www.lifewise.org/northcentraloh or by obtaining permission forms at the beginning of the school year.

Widmer added, “I also want to thank everyone who has partnered with LifeWise Academy North Central. We could not provide this program to our students without your generous support.”

The program helps strengthen students’ character development and mental health and supports educators’ efforts in building strong students.

Students learn the Bible chronologically, with each lesson relating a Bible passage to a relevant character trait that students are encouraged to practice in their families and communities.

LifeWise Academy, based in Hilliard, Ohio, is a released time religious instruction program providing Bible-based character education to public school students. With parent permission, students are released from school for one hour per week to attend off-campus classes.

For more information about LifeWise Academy, visit lifewise.org.