NAMI Four County To Spotlight Youth Mental Health On August 5

PRESS RELEASE – NAMI Four County will host its monthly program on August 5, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board located at T-761 SR 66, Archbold.

Tiffany Day, MPH GRMS | Public Health Specialist, NORY Adolescent Health Coordinator with Henry County Health Department will discuss the Adolescent Health Resiliency grant and preview “Building Resiliency With Youth: A How-to Guide for Safe Adults.”

The grant aims to increase resiliency in youth aged 10 – 24 years by training adults on how to be safe adults. Research shows the way we respond to youth in need can greatly impact their development and future outcomes.

Parents, Coaches, Faith Based Leaders, Teachers, Group Leaders, and anyone that works with youth are invited to find out more about this no -cost learning opportunity. If unable to attend the August 5th presentation and interested in learning more about NORY, please contact Tiffany Day, tday@henrycohd.org

NAMI Four County is an Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

NAMI works to educate, support, advocate, listen and lead to improve the lives of people with mental illness and their loved ones. All NAMI programs are FREE and open to the public.

Visit www.namifourcounty.org for a calendar of local events and resources in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams Counties. For more information call 419-439-8131.