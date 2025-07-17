Secretary LaRose Releases Successful Post-Election Audit Results For May Election

PRESS RELEASE – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced today the audit results from May’s statewide primary and special election, proving once again that Ohio sets the national standard for voting accuracy. In total, the results show a 99.99% accuracy rate.

“We don’t just ask Ohioans to trust the process, we trust but verify,” said Secretary LaRose. “Public confidence in our elections starts with showing and then double-checking our work.”

“I’m proud of the bipartisan team of election officials across the state that proves time and again why Ohio is the national gold standard for election administration.”

A post-election audit is a comprehensive review of results to verify that the election was accurate. Prior to an election, county boards of elections are required to conduct a full battery of logic and accuracy (L&A) testing on all voting equipment.

After each election, a bipartisan team of Republicans and Democrats from county boards of elections compares the tabulated results to the hard copy paper ballots to ensure fidelity between the two.

Unlike other states, Secretary LaRose has required Ohio’s county boards to audit election results after every election.

Last year, the Ohio General Assembly enacted legislation to codify Secretary LaRose’s successful practice of requiring all 88 county boards to conduct post-election audits after every election.