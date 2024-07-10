LifeWise Pettisville Gives Bus A New Look

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

Last summer, LifeWise Pettisville received a bus donated by the West Clinton Church. Due to timing issues, they couldn't brand the bus last school year, so it was wrapped this summer in Ft. Wayne, IN by a company called InkWorks.

Mindi Leatherman, the Program Director for LifeWise Pettisville, expressed excitement for the kids to see the bus when they return to classes this fall.

LifeWise is a program that focuses on students' character development, mental health, and supports educators' efforts in building strong...