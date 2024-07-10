Ruth Riegsecker (1932 – 2024)

(1950 Graduate Of Stryker High School)

Ruth Carole (Francis) Riegsecker, 91, died on July 6, 2024 in Troy, Michigan. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 29, 1932 and moved to the Archbold area in her teens.

She graduated from Stryker High School in 1950. On July 1, 1950 she married Norman Richard Riegsecker, Sr.

In 1968 they moved to West Palm Beach, Florida to fulfill their dream of escaping the northern winters. In Florida, Ruth worked in accounting for 34 years at The Palm Beach Post.

She will be remembered for being loving, active in her church’s music and education programs, a writer of children’s stories, and a crafter.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Ruth is survived by her son Norman (Shirley) Riegsecker, Jr. of Seattle, WA; daughter Anita Riegsecker of Rochester, MI; four grandchildren: Heather (Wendell) Smith, Heidi (Jose) Guizar, Sharon Riegsecker, Matthew (Erika) Riegsecker; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four sisters: Lois Warriner, Evelyn Notestine, Laura Lethers, and Bonnie Pelland.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Norman, Sr.; daughters Judith Riegsecker, Barbara Riegsecker, and Janet Riegsecker; her parents Herbert and Ethel (Seiler) Francis; brother Dale Francis; and sister Shirley Childress.

Services will be held at Central Mennonite Church on Saturday, July 13th at 2:00 PM. Visitation and viewing will begin at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow at the Eckley Cemetery. www.ShortFuneralHome.com.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Ruth Carole (Francis) Riegsecker, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.