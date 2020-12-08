Linda S. Cox, 70, of Wauseon passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. She was born in Archbold.

Linda was a 1969 graduate of Wauseon High School. Linda lived in Tulsa, Okla., for most of her adult life, where she worked in housekeeping at a local hospital. She moved back to Wauseon a few years ago.

Linda is survived by her siblings, Roberta Roose of Archbold, Annette (George) Blissett of Wauseon, Sandy (Scott) Howard of Wauseon, Valerie (David) Skinner of Bryant, Ark., and John (Elizabeth) Ruffer of Wauseon; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Charles McCubbin III, in 1985; her mother, Freda; and stepfather, Donnel Ruffer.

