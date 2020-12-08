Cynthia Howard (1956-2020)

Cynthia C. Howard, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 5:25 A.M. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, Ohio after a brief illness. Mrs. Howard was a 1974 graduate of Edgerton High School and had been employed at Universal Tool in Butler, Indiana, for many years.

She enjoyed butterflies and flowers and collecting snow globes. God and family were important to Cyndi and she loved being surrounded by friends, family, and her grandkids. She attended Bridging the Gap Ministries in Bryan.

Cynthia C. Howard was born on May 5, 1956, in Albion, Michigan, the daughter of Richard and Betty E. (Foulk) Carter. She married LeRoy Howard on July 6, 1998, in Auburn, Indiana, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, James (Chris) Pearson, of Goshen, Indiana, and Jason (Angie) Pearson, of Bryan; her stepchildren, Natasha Rioux, of Butler, Indiana, and Adam Howard, of Bryan; five grandchildren, Adam, Hunter, Mason, Cain and Arianna Pearson; one great-grandchild, Waylon; four step-grandchildren, Rylee, Phebe, Izabella, and Damien; and one brother, Kenneth (Carolyn) Carter, of Bryan. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at Bridging the Gap Ministries, 675 North Main Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 5:00 P.M. with Pastor Ryan Carter officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to the family for expenses.