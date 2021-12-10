Linda Loveless (1951-2021)

Linda May Loveless 70, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday, December 7th at CHWC in Bryan. She was born November 1, 1951 in Lucas County to Charles H. and Jean Meyer.

Linda was married to William Loveless for 40 years and he preceded her in death. For 30 years she worked for Pioneer Transformer. She was a member of the Montpelier Moose.

Surviving Linda is daughter Michelle Roth of Alvordton; son Toby (Kristi) Meyer of Bryan; step-daughter; Shirley (Bruce) Bowen of Bryan; step-son Terry(Robin) Loveless of Montpelier; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation for Linda will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 2-6 pm with a funeral service to follow at 6pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.