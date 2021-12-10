Paul Zeisloft, Jr. (1949-2021)

Paul C. Zeisloft, Jr., 72, of Camden, Michigan passed away early Wednesday morning at Fountain Park in Bryan. He was born on August 19, 1949 in Wauseon to Paul C. and Mary Miles (Guillinger) Zeisloft, Sr.

Paul graduated from Montpelier High School in 1967. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard during Vietnam. Paul was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and the American Legion in Montpelier.

He is survived by a cousin Michael (Linda) Firestone of Howell, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation hours for Paul will be on Monday December 13, 2021 from 10-11 am at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier with a service to follow at 11 am with Pastor Kevin Doseck to officiate. He will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery with military honors provided by the Montpelier veterans.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul's United Methodist Church.