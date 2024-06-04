Linda Miller (1940 – 2024)

(Special Education Teacher At North Central)

Linda Lou (Kerr) Miller, 83 years of Bryan, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan. Linda was born August 19, 1940, in Napoleon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert A. and Lucille (Brown) Kerr.

She was a graduate of Bryan High School. She continued her education and received her bachelor’s degree from Ashland University.

She married Robert Miller on December 21, 1963, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on September 11, 2000. Linda was a special education teacher for 31 years, touching lives in the Ashland Schools for three years, Broadview Heights Schools for two years, North Central Schools for 10 years, and Ayersville Local Schools for 16 years.

She was a member of Frist Brethren Church, Bryan. Linda was an avid lifelong reader. She loved her gardens, especially her peonies, lilacs, and iris.

Her legacy she leaves behind are the many quilts she hand stitched and gifted to those she loved. She was gifted with the ability to create canvases of cross stitch, embroidery, and crewel. Her family will treasure the gifts she made for each of them.

Linda is survived by her brother, Richard (Debora) Kerr of Concord, Michigan; two sisters, Kathleen (Ronald) Clark of Bloomington, Indiana and Kristine Lowe of Bryan, Ohio; Nephews and nieces, Christopher Kerr, Brian (Liana) Kerr, Emily (Nathan) Zarse, Lauren (Tyler) Crites, Heather (Andy) McMaster, Alex (Helen) Lowe and Amber (Leland) Hart; 13 great-nieces and nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brother-in-law, James Lowe and nephew, Jonathan Clark.

She also has a family in Ashland, Ohio, that she loved. Survivors include her two stepdaughters, Pam Chio of Wooster, Ohio, Pat (Terry) Virgili of Ashland, Ohio; seven step-grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ann Miller and a special cousin, Lynda Morris. She was also preceded in death by her stepson, Tracy Miller; mother and father-in-law, Marion and Francis Miller; sister-in-law, Margery (Bell Jr.) Moyers; two brothers-in-law, Roger Miller, and Raymond Miller.

The family would like to thank Linda’s niece, Lauren Crites, for all the guidance and care she provided over the last several years.

To honor Linda’s request, there will be no visitation and private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Williams County Humane Society or to Hillside Country Living Garden Fund.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com