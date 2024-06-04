Anna Stork (1932 – 2024)

(Moved To Bryan Area In 1966)

Anna Mae Stork passed away at home on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Anna was born on June 27, 1932 to Virgil C. Daft and Velma M. (Simmons) Daft.

She graduated from Defiance High School in 1950. On August 7, 1954, she married Rondal E. Stork at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Defiance, Ohio.

Anna worked in the office of Defiance Metal Products until moving to the Bryan area in 1966. She was a homemaker and later began her employment with the Bryan Times for several years.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Susan Stork, of Napoleon, Ohio; son, Thomas Stork, of Bryan; sisters, Pat Schindler, of Ney, Ohio, Sally (Larry) Jepsen, of The Villages, Florida; and a brother George (Patricia) Daft, of Mountain Home, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her sister, LaDonna Steingrass.

Anna was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sherwood, Ohio. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Country Cousins.

She enjoyed traveling, card club, playing Bingo, reading, and socializing with family and friends. She was especially fond of her son’s adopted fur baby, Luna, who became a part of the family in 2016.

A graveside burial service will take place at a later date at Evansport Cemetery with Pastor Eric Moquin officiating. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506, has been entrusted with the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made out to either the Defiance County Humane Society or St. Johns Lutheran Church.

