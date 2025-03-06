Eugene Smith (1950 – 2025)

(Retired Carpenter For Local 351)

Eugene “Papa” Smith, age 74, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on March 5, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Eugene worked as a carpenter for Local 351 until his retirement.

Eugene was born on October 8, 1950, in Waynesboro, TN, to the late Margaret (Pulley) (James) Holt and Elbert Smith.

Eugene’s biggest joy in life was his family and loved spending time with his son, Brett, and grand babies, Landen, Briana, Brielle, Brynn.