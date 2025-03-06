Eugene Smith (1950 – 2025)

(Retired Carpenter For Local 351)
Eugene “Papa” Smith, age 74, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on March 5, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Eugene worked as a carpenter for Local 351 until his retirement.
Eugene was born on October 8, 1950, in Waynesboro, TN, to the late Margaret (Pulley) (James) Holt and Elbert Smith.
Eugene’s biggest joy in life was his family and loved spending time with his son, Brett, and grand babies, Landen, Briana, Brielle, Brynn.
Surviving Eugene is his son, Brett (Missy) Casey of Morenci, MI; grandchildren, Landen (Ella) Casey of Temperance, MI, Briana Casey of Morenci, MI, Brielle Casey of Morenci, Brynn Casey of Morenci; sister, Barbara of Waynesboro, TN; nephew, Michael; and niece, Anita. He is also survived by great nephews, Corey and Chris Crue of Waynesboro, TN; great-niece, Kina; and great-great niece, Maelee, also of Waynesboro.
There will be no services in keeping with Eugene’s wishes. Those wishing to give a memorial contribution in Eugene’s memory are asked to consider Shriner Children’s Hospital.
