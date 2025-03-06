James “Jim” Berry (1961 – 2025)

(Worked At Bryan Custom Plastics/Plastech)

James R. “Jim” Berry, age 63, of Colon, Michigan died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 2, 2025 a the Sturgis Hospital Emergency Room in Sturgis, Michigan.

Jim worked at Bryan Custom Plastics/Plastec in Bryan, Ohio until 1997, and then moved to Colon, Michigan where he worked as a Molding Supervisor in numerous companies throughout Southwest Michigan and Williams County, Ohio. He retired from Air Way Manufacturing in Hamilton, Indiana in 2023.

Jim loved bowling, golfing with his boys, eating out with his family, attending Tigers games and rooting for his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. But most of all, he loves seeing his kid’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments in everything they do.

James R. Berry was born October 21, 1961 in Washington, D.C., the son of Richard L. and Carol J. (Beiser) Berry. Jim was a 1979 graduate of Fairview High School where he participated in cross country and track. Jim married Lisa R. Cook on December 15, 1990 and she survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Mark (Paige) Berry and James (Calista Garza) Berry, both of Bryan and Justin Berry, of Colon, Michigan; daughter, Alicia (Kevin) Gillett, of Zulpich-Burvenich, Germany; grandchildren, Mason (Kayla Frey) and Bella Berry, both of Bryan, Tatum and Tegan Hicks, of Bryan, Phillip and Finn Berry, of Bryan and Levi, Brynleigh and Daxten Gillett, of Zulpich-Burvenich, Germany; special great niece, Brindy Finch, of West Unity; brothers, Bob (Cathy) Berry, of Bryan, Mike (Sharon) Berry and Tom (Marcia) Berry, both of Sherwood and Scott (Melissa) Berry, of Ligonier, Indiana; In-laws, Chet (Delores) Cook and Sabrina ( Jerry) Finch, both of West Unity and Lora (TJ Veres) Cook, of Bryan; former wife, Elizabeth D. Berry, of Williams Center and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Victoria McFrane and former In-laws, Robert and Vera Breckler.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at the Bryan Eagles, 221 South Walnut Street, Bryan, Ohio in the upstairs room. If Jim touched your life, please come and share some stories.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be, So He put His arms around you and whispered, “Come with me.” With tearful eyes we watched you and watched you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us that He only takes the best!

