Cyndi Reindhl (1950 – 2025)

Cyndi Oberlin Reindl, age 74, of Bryan passed away peacefully at her home on Monday February 24th, 2025, after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, which she acquired at age 28.

The daughter of Earl C. and Polly (Weber) Oberlin, she was born September 17th, 1950, in Bryan. Cyndi married John (Jack) Reindl on Sept. 21, 1974, in Dayton, Ohio, and Jack preceded her in death in 1987.

Cyndi was a 1968 graduate of Bryan High School, and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in home economics in 1972 from Ohio State University, where she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.