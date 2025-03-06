Cyndi Reindhl (1950 – 2025)

(1968 Graduate Of Bryan High School)
Cyndi Oberlin Reindl, age 74, of Bryan passed away peacefully at her home on Monday February 24th, 2025, after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, which she acquired at age 28.
The daughter of Earl C. and Polly (Weber) Oberlin, she was born September 17th, 1950, in Bryan. Cyndi married John (Jack) Reindl on Sept. 21, 1974, in Dayton, Ohio, and Jack preceded her in death in 1987.
Cyndi was a 1968 graduate of Bryan High School, and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in home economics in 1972 from Ohio State University, where she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.
After college she worked as an Editorial Home Economist with the Stokely-Van Camp company in Indianapolis, and lived in Naperville, Illinois and later Rochester Hills, Michigan, before moving to Bryan in 1989.
Surviving is her son, John C. (JC) Reindl of Detroit, Michigan; sisters: Sue O. Conway of Naples, Florida and Charlevoix, Michigan; Salley B. Oberlin of Seattle, Washington; brother, Cliff (Lisa) Oberlin of Bryan and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services were held at the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home with burial in Shiffler Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in early summer 2025.
The family asks that those planning an expression of sympathy consider memorial contributions to the Polly & Earl Oberlin Family Fund of the Bryan Area Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com