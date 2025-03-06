Kristi Busch (1959 – 2025)

(Delta High School Graduate)

Kristi Kay Busch, age 65, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully at home. She was born on July 25, 1959 to Eugene and Joyce (Swart) Jackson in Wauseon, Ohio.

Kristi was a graduate of Delta High School and Northwest State Community College. She married David Busch on August 24, 1985.

She retired from I.A.C. after having worked there for over 20 years and enjoyed the camaraderie with her colleagues.