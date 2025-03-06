Kristi Busch (1959 – 2025)

(Delta High School Graduate)
Kristi Kay Busch, age 65, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully at home. She was born on July 25, 1959 to Eugene and Joyce (Swart) Jackson in Wauseon, Ohio.
Kristi was a graduate of Delta High School and Northwest State Community College. She married David Busch on August 24, 1985.
She retired from I.A.C. after having worked there for over 20 years and enjoyed the camaraderie with her colleagues.
In her spare time, she took pleasure in having a good book in her hand, especially historical romance novels and watching Hallmark movies.
Kristi cherished being a loving mother and grandmother, playing board games, card games and puzzles when she could. Above everything, family time was the most important to her.
She is survived by her husband, David Busch; children, Daniel (Heather) Busch and Amy (Josh) Borton; grandchildren, Eli and Gideon Borton; grandpuppies, Chase and Berkley and cat, Chester; sister, Paula Jackson (Ed) Borders; many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Joyce Jackson and sister, Cindy Clapp.
Her graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation or to American Heart Association in Kristi’s memory.
To leave a special message for Kristi’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”
As said by her cousin Patty Newell, “We remember her smirk of a smile and her laugh especially as she would tell a story of something crazy she did perhaps with her sisters. She loved her family and you could tell by how she talked that she was very proud of her kids and grandkids.”