Close Menu
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
The Village Reporter
News

Little Loco Leaders For December Recognized At Montpelier Elementary School

No Comments2 Mins Read
AM CLASS … Front Row (left to right) – Chevelle Lewellen, Raelynn Ames.

Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of December on

December 14, 2023.

The word of the month was “considerate,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for demonstrating the traits of being considerate. Students also worked on giving “considerate” compliments.

They learned that a compliment should be positive, truthful, and specific. Students were also given the opportunity to drop their name in a bucket for being a “Loco Leader” to have a chance to be drawn out randomly at the assembly as well. The students were given prizes donated by Bill’s Locker Room III and Ring’s Pharmacy.

PM CLASS … Front Row (left to right) – Mathis Brackenbury, Weston Swartz.
KINDERGARTEN … Front Row (left to right) – Blake Salazar, Sutton Saneholtz, Parker Stoy. Back Row (left to right) – Oliver Fox, Thomas Fry, Maverik Rau.
FIRST GRADE … Front Row (left to right) – Sawyer Rodriguez, Eden Iles, Allison Luke, Bayne Overmyer. Back Row (left to right) – Talon Holbrook, Anatolia Hopper, Macey Ward.
SECOND GRADE … Front Row (left to right) – Isabeau Lautermilch, Liam McLaughlin, Harlee Scranton. Back Row (left to right) – Wyatt Smatlak, Cason Cook, Elias Salinas.
K-2 BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right) – Emmie Rodriguez, Hope Wells, Sophie Brancheau, Ady Clark, Myha Hanenkratt, Blake Salazar. Back Row (left to right) – Aiden Parsons, Karter Smith, Celica Lewis, Colten Beahan.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply