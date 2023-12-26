Little Loco Leaders For December Recognized At Montpelier Elementary School

Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of December on

December 14, 2023.

The word of the month was “considerate,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for demonstrating the traits of being considerate. Students also worked on giving “considerate” compliments.

They learned that a compliment should be positive, truthful, and specific. Students were also given the opportunity to drop their name in a bucket for being a “Loco Leader” to have a chance to be drawn out randomly at the assembly as well. The students were given prizes donated by Bill’s Locker Room III and Ring’s Pharmacy.