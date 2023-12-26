Nancy Zimmerman (1937 – 2023)

(Member Of St. James Lutheran Church)

Nancy Ann (Winnes) Zimmerman, age 86, passed away on December 24th, 2023, at Fairlawn Haven.

Nancy was born on February 17th, 1937, in Toledo to Harold and Bessie (Walters) Winnes.

She graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1955.

She married John Zimmerman on August 25th, 1956, and he preceded her in death on September 16th, 1985.

She is survived by her daughters, Beth Zimmerman of Archbold, Melissa (Joel) Coleman of Dryden, Michigan, Jennifer (David) Wyse of Archbold: sons, Daniel Zimmerman of Dorset, Vermont, and Michael Zimmerman of Archbold; grandchildren, Caleb, Chandler (Ashton), Cassi, and Faith; and great grandsons, Boede and Weston, all of Archbold. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Audie Jaqua of Sylvania.

In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Doug; and sons, Jay and David.

Nancy was a lifelong Lutheran and was baptized at Memorial Lutheran in Toledo as an infant. She met her future husband at a Walther League youth group meeting.

After moving to Archbold, she joined John’s home church, St. James Lutheran. She was a very faithful member and enjoyed many activities, including Merry Marrieds, Ladies Society, Bell Choir, Ladies Bible Study, and Happy Club. She also served as Congressional Secretary for many years.

Nancy worked at the Farmers and Merchants State Bank from 1987 to 2004. She loved being a grandma and enjoyed traveling to see lighthouses, eating out, Ohio State Football, and her houseplants at Fairlawn. For the last two years of her life she enjoyed her time at Fairlawn and called it home.

Visitation for Nancy will take place Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the St. James Lutheran Church from 10am to 11am. A funeral service will follow visitation at 11am, with Rev. James Strawn officiating. Burial will be at the St. James Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. James Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Zimmerman family.