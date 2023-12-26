NSCC Recognizes Nursing Graduates At Pinning Ceremony

ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing graduates at a recent pinning ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN) and Registered Nursing (RN). The pinning ceremony took place on Monday, December 18th on the Archbold campus.

Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study.

During the ceremony, the College recognized seven students for induction into the Alpha Delta Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society. In order to qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, with at least a B in all nursing classes.

Northwest State congratulates the following students for completing these healthcare programs:

Practical Nursing: Janice Ames (Pioneer), Chascity Brehm (Alvordton), Abigail Giesige (Defiance), Alexa Koch (Ottawa), Kara Kurth (Delta), Ashley Martin (Bryan), Monica Nofziger (Swanton), Litzy Palos (Ney), Raelynn Reed (Wauseon), Makenzie Steele (Hicksville), and Rachel Zimmerman (Napoleon).

Registered Nursing: Kayla Bohn (Napoleon), Zachary Campbell (Wauseon), Kamdyn Etzler* (Paulding), Travis Geahlen (Maumee), Kyla Karzynow* (Defiance), Christian Kruger (Bryan), Alexis Miller* (Wauseon), Lindsy Pedraza* (Napoleon), Kyle Richards (Defiance), Jessica Rufenacht (Archbold), Kari Sparks (Pioneer), Tera Thompson* (Paulding), Kylee Trucks* (Wauseon), and Alexis Woods* (Napoleon).

Names with a * denote Alpha Delta Nu honors recipient.