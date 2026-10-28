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Local Author Steve Wilmot Writes New Book, “I Miss My Mom”

By No Comments5 Mins Read

Well-known for his weekly column, “Pastor’s Ponderings,” in The Village Reporter, Edgerton resident Steve Wilmot has written his latest book, “I Miss My Mom,” which is based on real-life with his wife and son.

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