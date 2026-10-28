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WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Port Authority Awaits Bean Harvest To Begin Project

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The Williams County Port Authority announced at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 26, that it is waiting for a soybean crop to be harvested before doing work on The Ridge at Greenfield, a new subdivision in Bryan.

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