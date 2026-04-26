Local Counties To Represent Rural Ohio At 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit

The Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) office and the Williams County Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO) have been selected by the SelectUSA Investment Summit committee to represent rural Ohio economic development at the 2026 SelectUSA Foreign Direct Investment Summit. The Investment Summit will be held in Washington, D.C., May 3-6.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the premier national event dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the United States.

The Summit plays a critical role in attracting and facilitating business investment and job creation by raising global awareness of opportunities across the United States.

It also provides direct, high-value connections between international companies and U.S. economic development organizations (EDOs).

The northwest Ohio offices were selected following the recommendation of Paul Zito, Vice President of International Development for the Regional Growth Partnership (RGP), the northwest Ohio arm of JobsOhio.

Zito recognized that two rural Ohio counties would be selected, and encouraged all RGP member counties to apply. WEDCO Director Ashley Epling and PCED Director Tim Copsey (both pictured) submitted applications and were chosen by the national committee to receive complimentary admission to the Summit.

Copsey stated, “It’s certainly an honor for Paulding County to be recognized by the national SelectUSA committee to represent rural Ohio, but then also having Williams County chosen from our local six-county area just highlights the great things that are taking place in this corner of Ohio. Paulding County would not be able to attend this event without this selection award.”

“It’s a great opportunity for Williams County to be part of a larger conversation around investment and growth. Being selected to represent rural Ohio at the SelectUSA Investment Summit speaks to the work that’s happening here locally and the momentum we’re continuing to build.

“We’re looking forward to making connections, sharing what our communities have to offer, and highlighting why northwest Ohio is well-positioned for international investment,” stated WEDCO Director Ashley Epling.

Both Paulding and Williams Counties have certified industrial sites available for immediate sale, as designated by the Ohio Department of Development.

The certification indicates that the properties have completed all required environmental due diligence and are considered shovel-ready for investment.

Both counties received complimentary admission for two representatives. In addition to Copsey, PCED Administrative Assistant Jessica Stechschulte will represent Paulding County.

WEDCO Director of Workforce Development Jennifer Stantz will join Epling, representing Williams County.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit attracts more than 5,500 participants annually and has directly contributed to more than $250 billion in new U.S. investment projects, supporting over 125,000 jobs across the United States and its territories.

Historically, participants represent more than 100 countries, joining economic developers from 54 U.S. states and territories, including more than 1,100 EDO representatives.