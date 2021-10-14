Local FFA Chapters Represent Northwest Ohio

FFA members traveled to northern Delaware County to participate in the Ohio FFA Soil Judging Career Development Events.

Students evaluated and determined the soil properties of the site and soil pits. The majority of both contests focus on basic soil properties which include: structure determination, presence of compaction, infiltration, slope, land classification and living organisms.

In the Rural Soils event high chapter for the area was Wauseon placing 14th. Delta placed 30th and Pettisville placed 40th.

Highest individual in the area was Daniel Hite of Wauseon placing 19th. Braxton Goings of Wauseon placed 59th. Brennan Bronson of Delta placed 60th. Zeph Sieker of Wauseon placed 76th and Mina Wesche of Pettisville placed 78th.

In the Urban Soils event high chapter for the area was Pettisville placing 20th. Wauseon placed 23rd and Delta placed 35th.

Highest individual in the area was Carson Bennett of Pettisville placing 46th. Garrett Leininger of Wauseon placed 55th. Kelsey Bennett of Pettisville placed 61st. Alyssa Stricklen of Wauseon placed 94th.

The Ohio FFA Association has 25,577 members in 324 chapters.