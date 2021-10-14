Pettisville FFA Alumni PumpkinFest Winners Announced

The 27th Pettisville FFA Alumni Pumpkin Fest was held recently. It was greatly supported with community members enjoying a pancake and sausage supper, pumpkin ice cream and other treats.
The students enjoyed decorating their pumpkin with lots of pumpkins then being auctioned off. The winners of the 2021 Pettisville PumpkinFest Contests are as follows:
Pumpkin Decorating
2ND GRADE
Mrs. Holsopple: 1st-Gavin Mansfield; 2nd-Jake Bennett
Mrs. Borton: 1st-Zoey Vernon; 2nd-Ellory Miller
4TH GRADE
Mrs. Miller: 1st-Kynzie Rice; 2nd-Cadyn Zumfelde
Mr. Hoops: 1st-Owen Baus; 2nd-Silas Foz
6TH GRADE
Mr. Mansfield: 1st-Carson Andres; 2nd-Catie Wixom
Mrs. Hindegardner: 1st-Kyra Griteman; 2nd-Kobe Hoylman
ART 1: 1st-Delana Damman; 2nd-Amanda Grimm; 3rd-Mason Wyse
ART 2: 1st-Susan Ringler; 2nd-Ashlynn Lugbill; 3rd-Sam Haley
ART 3: 1st-Zakkai Kaufmann; 2nd-Elisabeth Rochefort; 3rd-Esty Shaw
ART 4: 1st-Mya Meck; 2nd-Bryce Beltz; 3rd-Pete Rupp
DIVISION 1- OPEN -CARVING
1ST-Phil King; 2ND-Cadyn Zumfelde
DIVISION 2- OPEN – PAINTING
1ST-Karen Lugbill; 2ND-Daize Mathers; 3RD-Rachel Phipps
DIVISION 3-OPEN-CREATIVE FALL DISPLAY
1ST-Hilary Poulson
DIVISION 4-Open – GRADES 6 & UNDER: CARVING, PAINTING, OR DISPLAY
1ST-Elaina Lugbill; 2ND-Ellory Miller; 3RD-Ryleigh Brown
