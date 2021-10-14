Pettisville FFA Alumni PumpkinFest Winners Announced

The 27th Pettisville FFA Alumni Pumpkin Fest was held recently. It was greatly supported with community members enjoying a pancake and sausage supper, pumpkin ice cream and other treats.

The students enjoyed decorating their pumpkin with lots of pumpkins then being auctioned off. The winners of the 2021 Pettisville PumpkinFest Contests are as follows:

Pumpkin Decorating

2ND GRADE

Mrs. Holsopple: 1st-Gavin Mansfield; 2nd-Jake Bennett

Mrs. Borton: 1st-Zoey Vernon; 2nd-Ellory Miller

4TH GRADE

Mrs. Miller: 1st-Kynzie Rice; 2nd-Cadyn Zumfelde

Mr. Hoops: 1st-Owen Baus; 2nd-Silas Foz

6TH GRADE

Mr. Mansfield: 1st-Carson Andres; 2nd-Catie Wixom

Mrs. Hindegardner: 1st-Kyra Griteman; 2nd-Kobe Hoylman

ART 1: 1st-Delana Damman; 2nd-Amanda Grimm; 3rd-Mason Wyse

ART 2: 1st-Susan Ringler; 2nd-Ashlynn Lugbill; 3rd-Sam Haley

ART 3: 1st-Zakkai Kaufmann; 2nd-Elisabeth Rochefort; 3rd-Esty Shaw

ART 4: 1st-Mya Meck; 2nd-Bryce Beltz; 3rd-Pete Rupp

DIVISION 1- OPEN -CARVING

1ST-Phil King; 2ND-Cadyn Zumfelde

DIVISION 2- OPEN – PAINTING

1ST-Karen Lugbill; 2ND-Daize Mathers; 3RD-Rachel Phipps

DIVISION 3-OPEN-CREATIVE FALL DISPLAY

1ST-Hilary Poulson

DIVISION 4-Open – GRADES 6 & UNDER: CARVING, PAINTING, OR DISPLAY

1ST-Elaina Lugbill; 2ND-Ellory Miller; 3RD-Ryleigh Brown