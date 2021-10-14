Pettisville FFA Alumni PumpkinFest Winners Announced

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 14, 2021

The 27th Pettisville FFA Alumni Pumpkin Fest was held recently. It was greatly supported with community members enjoying a pancake and sausage supper, pumpkin ice cream and other treats.

The students enjoyed decorating their pumpkin with lots of pumpkins then being auctioned off. The winners of the 2021 Pettisville PumpkinFest Contests are as follows:

Pumpkin Decorating

2ND GRADE
Mrs. Holsopple: 1st-Gavin Mansfield; 2nd-Jake Bennett
Mrs. Borton: 1st-Zoey Vernon; 2nd-Ellory Miller

4TH GRADE
Mrs. Miller: 1st-Kynzie Rice; 2nd-Cadyn Zumfelde
Mr. Hoops: 1st-Owen Baus; 2nd-Silas Foz

6TH GRADE
Mr. Mansfield: 1st-Carson Andres; 2nd-Catie Wixom
Mrs. Hindegardner: 1st-Kyra Griteman; 2nd-Kobe Hoylman

ART 1: 1st-Delana Damman; 2nd-Amanda Grimm; 3rd-Mason Wyse
ART 2: 1st-Susan Ringler; 2nd-Ashlynn Lugbill; 3rd-Sam Haley
ART 3: 1st-Zakkai Kaufmann; 2nd-Elisabeth Rochefort; 3rd-Esty Shaw
ART 4: 1st-Mya Meck; 2nd-Bryce Beltz; 3rd-Pete Rupp

DIVISION 1- OPEN -CARVING
1ST-Phil King; 2ND-Cadyn Zumfelde

DIVISION 2- OPEN – PAINTING
1ST-Karen Lugbill; 2ND-Daize Mathers; 3RD-Rachel Phipps

DIVISION 3-OPEN-CREATIVE FALL DISPLAY
1ST-Hilary Poulson

DIVISION 4-Open – GRADES 6 & UNDER: CARVING, PAINTING, OR DISPLAY
1ST-Elaina Lugbill; 2ND-Ellory Miller; 3RD-Ryleigh Brown

 

