Celebrate Valentine’s Day At Sauder Village

PRESS RELEASE – This February 14, celebrate love and friendship with special events and offerings throughout Sauder Village.

Whether you’re planning a romantic evening, a fun night out with friends, or quality time with family, we have something for everyone.

New this year is the Valentine’s Day Decades Dance in the 1920s Speakeasy and Theatre. Step back in time for an evening of dancing, drinks, prizes, and more.

“The evening is going to be jam-packed with music, dancing, good food, and great company,” said Event Planner Autumn Owens.

“This is your chance to dress up and let loose! Whether you’re coming for date night or a girls’ night out, you’re guaranteed to have a good time.”

Guests are encouraged to dress in styles from their favorite decades — from the 1960s to the early 2000s — and dance the night away to hits from throughout the decades.

The best dressed guest will win a special prize. The night also features music trivia, a selfie station, giveaways, and a gold jewelry raffle.

Your ticket includes an appetizer buffet, one drink ticket, and a Doughbox cookie. Additional drinks will be available for purchase at the Speakeasy.

Extend the celebration with dinner at the Barn Restaurant and enjoy a delicious prime rib Valentine’s buffet from 4 to 7 p.m.

End the night at the Heritage Inn with our Valentine’s package, including two dance tickets, a carriage ride, gift card to the Barn, and more.

Don’t forget to place your Valentine’s cookie order at the Doughbox by February 11. Valentine’s pies are available throughout the month of February, including the new Cherry Almond Mousse pie.

Visit Sauder Village this February 14 for a memorable Valentine’s celebration filled with dancing, dining, and special experiences, all in one place.

For rates, dates, hours and memberships, visit saudervillage.org or call 419-446-2541.