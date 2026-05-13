Constance “Connie” Bailey (1952 – 2026)

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Our beloved mom, wife and grandmother Constance “Connie” Sue (Ettl) Bailey, age 73, of Wauseon, sadly passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 12, 2026, after losing her battle with leukemia. Connie was born in Toledo on November 30, 1952, to the late Joseph Ettl and Chloie (Tuttle) Ettl.

She was absolutely the best mom, wife and grandma anyone could ever wish for. We are thankful for all the great times our family had with her, and she will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 55 years, Harold M. Bailey Jr., U.S. Marine and Vietnam Veteran; her kids Darrin Bailey and Dena Bailey; siblings Judy Hoeflinger, Bob (Dee) Ettl and Jackie (Greg) Mercer; her grandkids Brandon, Dean, Dustin, Dana, Jordan, Peyton and Olivia; and four great-grandkids.

She was an avid Red Sox fan and — unfortunately — an Ohio State fan (go blue). She retired from the Toledo Jeep Plant after 25 years of hard work. She will be forever in our hearts. Love and miss you, mommy.

In accordance with Connie’s wishes, there will be no public services. Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

Her obituary was lovingly prepared by her children, grandchildren and husband.