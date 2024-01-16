Lora Ripke Welcomed Back As Archbold Rotary Member

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERRETURNING MEMBER … Lora Ripke (right) became the 56th member of Archbold Rotary at the club’s first meeting of the year on January 12, telling Rotarians: “I’m happy to be back as a member of the Archbold Rotary Club.” She had been a member starting in May 2014 until she took a different job in thefall of 2016. Lora, the mother of a 17-year-old son, is currently the director of community relations and admissions at Fairlawn Retirement Community. She was proposed for membership by Tammy Allison (left).