Donald “Joe” Cape (1930 – 2024)

(Life-Long Dairy & Grain Farmer)

Donald “Joe” Anthony Cape, age 93, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Park View Care Center in Edgerton.

He was born on October 21, 1930, near Edgerton, Ohio, the son of Guy Charles and Agnes Anna (Goebel) Cape. He was a 1949 graduate of Edgerton High School.

He married Patricia A. Beck on March 10, 1951, in Edgerton, and she preceded him in death on September 15, 2015.

Donald was a life-long farmer – dairy and grain. As a young boy, he picked up the nickname of “Joe” (from comic book heavyweight fighter, Joe Palooka) from his family.

Consequently, many life-long friends and family know him as Joe, He played high school baseball and basketball, but baseball was his favorite. He enjoyed history and politics.

He built model airplanes as a boy and had an incredible knowledge of and interest in airplanes, especially World War II planes. He loved western movies and Big Band music.

He enjoyed traveling to various parts of the United States with family. His greatest joy was in his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved attending their sporting events and their musical and theatrical performances.

Donald is survived by 6 sons: Craig (Ana) of Santa Clarita, California; David (Cheryl) of Edgerton; Timothy of Columbus; Christopher of Montpelier, Ohio; William (Lorey) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Rodney (Wendy) of Edgerton; four daughters: Jane Cape of Springfield, Ohio; Pamela (Barry) Ehle of New Haven, Indiana; Marcia (Scott) Willibey and Barbara (Dan) Waldron, both of Montpelier. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren: David Cape, Elizabeth (James) Fuerdi, Cheri (Matt) Yocum, Adam (Maddie Coressel) Malone, Cortney (Ben) Fortney, Lauren (Cody) Waterman, Jackie (Steve) Evert, Karri (Brandon) Flint, Emily (Josh) Tonneas, Olivia Cape, Will Cape, Aaron Willibey, Greg (Allie) Willibey, Brooke (Briton) Moore, Jessica (Dave) Sharps, Trent (Jen Shedden) Waldron, Kirby (Alexis) Waldron, Treg (Heather Andrews) Waldron, Austin (Danielle) Cape, Jerrod Cape and Rachel (Jeff Thier II) Cape; and 28 great-grandchildren: Alexander Fuerdi; Matthew Yocum; Adan, Eoin and Caitlin Malone; Ella, Lucy and Tyson Fortney; Sydney, Lucy and Jacob Evert; Amelia and Eden Flint; Presley and Savanah Tonneas; Brooklynn and Harry Reucher; Wells and Meyer Moore; Hayden and Landry Sharps; Kaida and Jayce Feeney; Laila and Oaklynn Waldron; Wyatt and Bodie Cape and Kora Thier.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife; parents; one grandchild, Heather Cape; one daughter-in-law, Cheryl Taylor Cape; six brothers: Paul, Earl Arthur, Kermit, Sherman, Conrad, and Frank Cape and three sisters: Ellen Sleesman, Rose Mary Johnson, and Rita Wuebben.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Edgerton. Recitation of the rosary will be at 7:00 P.M. on Friday in the funeral home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to St. Mary Catholic School or the Edgerton High School Athletic Boosters.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.