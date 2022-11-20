Lorin “Larry” Shonk (1935-2022)

Lorin “Larry” L. Shonk, age 86, of rural Bryan, Ohio passed away Tuesday night, November 15, 2022 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.

He was born December 01, 1935 in Haskins, Ohio to the late Otto and Daisy (Miller) Shonk.

He married Elaine K. Wiley on December 19, 1987 and she survives. Larry was a farmer, self-employed construction worker and carpenter.

He was also employed with the Ohio Art. Larry was a National Guard veteran and was stationed at Camp Grayling, Michigan in the 1950’s.

Survivors include, his wife, Elaine K. Shonk, children, Ricky Lee (Sherri) Shonk, David L. Shonk, James A. (Kris) Shonk, Becky (Jon) Martin. Grandchildren, Teresa Shonk, Dianna Canales, Kathy Dewey, Misty Shonk, Christina Webb, Jacob and Christian Shonk, Tasha and Brian Mapes, David Boyer. Great-Grandchildren, Damien Boyer, Braden Boyer, and Reagan Boyer. Lilliana and Raelynn Shonk. Gavin and Mackenzie Mapes. Numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Jeremiah, and 10 brothers and sisters.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Shonk family, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio. Funeral service 4:00 p.m. Sunday following the visitation in the funeral home. Pastor Homer Miller will officiate, Interment will be in Heath-Colton Cemetery, Henry County, Ohio at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The charity of family preference, c/o Elaine Shonk.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.

