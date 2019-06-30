Louis “Lou” Mollett (1930-2019)

Louis R. “Lou” Mollett, 89 years, of West Unity entered into heaven to be with his wife of 55 years Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Hillside Country Living, Bryan.

Louis was born January 16, 1930 in Holgate, Ohio, the son of the late Richard and Madeline (Zachrich) Mollett. He attended Holgate High School before he started helping his dad farm. He then served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954. Louis married Norma Mae “Stormy” Christinsen Birchmeier on October 17, 1952 in Holgate, Ohio and she preceded him in death on October 17, 2009.

He worked for many implement businesses over the years including Liechty Farm Equipent, Siebenaler Equipment, and Ford New Holland. He was also a bus driver for Montpelier Exempted Village Schools. Louis was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served on the church council. He served as past president of the Williams County Fair Board and the Bryan Lions Club. He was also a member of the West Unity Tractor Club. In his free time, Louis enjoyed farming, volunteering and helping others. He was passionate about giving back the clubs he was involved in and local communities.

Surviving are three children, Lois (Randy) Coffey of Ardmore, Oklahoma, David (Laurie) Mollett of West Unity, Ohio and Kim (Steve Irvin) Husted of West Unity, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandson and one brother, Larry (Janice) Mollett of Montpelier, Ohio. Lou was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma “Stormie”; daughter, Kay Ann Mollett and one brother, Norman Mollett.

Visitation for Louis R. “Lou” Mollett will be held Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral Services for Louis will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center Street, Bryan with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Interment will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Military graveside rites accorded by Bryan American Legion Post 284.

The family asks those remembering Louis to make memorial contributions to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

