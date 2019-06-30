Eduardo Trevino (1936-2019)

Eduardo Homero Trevino, age 82, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 4:25 P.M. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center, where he was resident.

Mr. Trevino was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was employed for more than twenty years at Edgerton Manufacturing. He later was employed at Edgerton Metal Products and Syncrotech in Edgerton. He was member of Butler American Legion Post #202 for eighteen years, John D. Smith Post #10 of the American Legion in Edgerton and Waterloo VFW Post #6570.

Eduardo Homero Trevino was born on October 27, 1936, in Laredo, Texas, the son of Fermin and Paula (Manzano) Trevino. He married Gwendoline D. Bolton on June 28, 1958, in Newbury, England, and she preceded him in death on January 13, 2010.

Survivors include three daughters, Deborah Trevino, of Chicago, Illinois, Judy Flory, of Bryan, Ohio, and Susanna (Kevin) Spangler, also of Edgerton; two sons, Edward Trevino, Jr., of Pioneer, Ohio, and Charles Trevino, of Edgerton; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, John Trevino, of Corpus Christi, Texas; and two sisters, Irene Shaefer, in Indiana, and Bertha Robles, of Charlotte, Michigan. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Jerry, Ray, Fermin and Nick Trevino; and four sisters, Adella Diaz, Mary Chasney, Connie Olivera and Polly Garcia.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, with grave side military rites conducted by John D. Smith Post #10 of the American Legion and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

