Lowell Mosier (1938 – 2024)

(Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Lowell Dean Mosier, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 9:50 A.M. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Hillside Country Living, near Bryan.

Lowell was a long-time farmer and retired as a welder/pipe fitter From Brust Pipeline after 25 years of service.

In his retirement he enjoyed time at home and watching game shows. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns and Indians teams.

Lowell was born on June 16, 1938, in Bryan, Ohio the son of Lawrence and Edith (Shively) Mosier. He was a graduate of Bryan High School.

Lowell married Judith Marie Sauders on March 16, 1960, in Covington, Kentucky, and she preceded him in death on January 31, 2024. They are reunited for their 64th wedding anniversary.

Lowell is survived by one daughter, Lynnette (Rex) Suffel, of White Lake, Michigan; two sons, Lawrence (Brian Harsh) Mosier, of Cincinnati and Ryan (Jennifer) Mosier, of Bryan; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Lawrence Hopkins; brother, Garry Mosier and sister, Audrey Smethurst.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 A.M. He will be laid to rest at Fountain Grove Cemetery with his wife.

Memorials are requested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.